Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
ilovebobfm.com - Augusta’s only radio station that plays anything!
Home
Latest Stories
News
Music
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Local
Trending
Listen + Watch
Listen + Watch
Podcasts
Galleries
Connection Guide
Podcasts
Galleries
Contests
Events
More
Connect
Station Info
Subscribe To The 93.9 BOB FM Newsletter
The 93.9 BOB FM Mobile App
BOB Connection Central
Preferred Pros of Augusta
Advertise
Careers
Preferred Pros
93.9 BOB V.I.L. Club
Advertise With 93.9 BOB FM
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
January 9, 2025
Winter Weather Updates For The CSRA
January 8, 2025
Stunning New Golden Blocks Mural in Augusta Set For Ribbon Cutting on January 24
January 6, 2025
Bono Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
January 3, 2025
Air Show Tour Bringing Navy Blue Angels Back to Augusta in Late April
Style Your Home With These Interior Design Trends of 2025
December 26, 2024
11 Albums That Turn 40 in 2025
January 7, 2025
M&M’s Rolls Out Strawberries & Creme Flavor for Valentine’s Day
January 9, 2025
Jeremy Strong on Working on Upcoming Bruce Springsteen Biopic
Viral Gen Z Tweet Says Billy Joel Classic Has ‘Most Sinister Vibes Ever’
Ringo Starr: His 14 Best Solo Jams
Don't Miss
Preferred Pros of Augusta
Beasley Best Community of Caring
June 29, 2023
Love Your Next Gig – Augusta
The 93.9 BOB FM Mobile App
Must Haves
BOB Connection Central
March 19, 2020
We’re At Home With You
Advertise with 93.9 BOB FM
Local News
January 14, 2025
Georgia Restaurant Named Best for ‘Tried-and-Tested’ Grub
January 10, 2025
Georgia Bracing for Brutally Cold Temperatures, Snow
January 9, 2025
Winter Weather Updates For The CSRA
January 8, 2025
Longtime Traveler Names Best Georgia Place to Visit
Stunning New Golden Blocks Mural in Augusta Set For Ribbon Cutting on January 24
January 6, 2025
The Wealthiest Georgia Residents Make a Certain Income
Wind Advisory In Effect Throughout The CSRA For Monday
January 3, 2025
Tips on Exercising Inside in Georgia During the Winter
Air Show Tour Bringing Navy Blue Angels Back to Augusta in Late April
View More
Music
10 Unplugged Albums Everyone Should Own
January 14, 2025
Eric Clapton: Details on Extended ‘Unplugged’ Release
4 Non Blondes Reuniting for First Show in 30 Years
Aerosmith: Their 5 Most-Viewed Music Videos on YouTube
5 Artists Who Haven’t Sold Their Catalog
January 13, 2025
Rob Lowe Once Recorded Demo with Toto, Credits Cocaine
Tom Hamilton Offers Update on Vocal Health of Steven Tyler
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
David Bowie: 5 Moments that Exemplified the Wonder He Was
View More
Entertainment
January 14, 2025
‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti is Wrong About Why the Movie Flopped — And Here’s Why
January 13, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Booked as Host and Musical Guest on ‘SNL’
January 10, 2025
Keanu Reeves in the MCU: Is It Finally Happening?
LA Wildfires: Postponed and Delayed Hollywood Events
January 9, 2025
Should Marvel Recast for ‘Black Panther 3?’ Here’s What We Think
‘Carry-On’ is Netflix’s Top 5 Most Popular English-Language Film: Here’s 4 Reasons Why
January 8, 2025
Everything We Know About ‘Squid Game’ 3
January 7, 2025
Our Predictions for Oscar 2025 Nominations
January 5, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: Winners List
View More
Lifestyle
January 9, 2025
Supporting California’s Fire Victims: How You Can Make a Difference
Winter Weather Updates For The CSRA
January 7, 2025
M&M’s Rolls Out Strawberries & Creme Flavor for Valentine’s Day
January 6, 2025
Wind Advisory In Effect Throughout The CSRA For Monday
December 19, 2024
Clear The Shelter Adoption Event – Aiken County Animal Shelter
December 17, 2024
Husband Takes On Wife’s Dare And Impersonates Buddy The Elf In NYC
CSRA Restaurants Open On Christmas Day
December 4, 2024
McDonald’s Cleared By CDC After E. Coli Outbreak Investigation
November 27, 2024
Pepsi Releasing New Gingerbread Soda for the Holidays
View More
Episodes
Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner
35:23
Download
Jan 13th
Alice Cooper and his spy car
01:58
Download
Jan 9th
Sam Klemet / Co-Executive Director Detroit Auto Show
17:39
Download
Jan 8th
GCC 2025! DUNE, SKELETON CREW, Creature Commandos and more!
01:04:50
Download
Jan 7th
Superman Trailer Reaction, Sonic 3, Skeleton Crew, Dune Prophecy and more!
42:55
Download
Dec 26th, 2024
SONIC 3 Spoiler Free Review!
01:15
Download
Dec 18th, 2024
Jeep Grand Wagoneer – Ford Mustang GTD – Toto Wolff
21:19
Download
Dec 13th, 2024
Kraven The Hunter Spoiler Free Review!
02:45
Download
Dec 11th, 2024
Skeleton crew , DUNE prophecy and more!
32:07
Download
Dec 3rd, 2024
View More
Podcasts
Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner
35:23
Download
Jan 13th
Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?
25:02
Download
May 9th, 2024
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
Beatles Minute – week of October 14, 2024
01:50
Download
Oct 14th, 2024
Alice Cooper and his spy car
01:58
Download
Jan 9th
Deborah Norville On Balancing Family And Career
11:36
Download
Oct 6th, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup
14:48
Download
Jan 19th, 2023
GCC 2025! DUNE, SKELETON CREW, Creature Commandos and more!
01:04:50
Download
Jan 7th
Events
Alice Cooper
January 31
6:30 pm
-
11:00 pm
ZZ TOP
March 22
6:30 pm
-
11:00 pm
Alison Krauss & Union Station
April 29
8:00 am
-
5:00 pm