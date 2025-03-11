This Day in Rock History: March 11

Here are some breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, notable recordings, memorable performances, and industry changes and challenges in rock music history associated with March 11.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthrough hits and milestones in rock music on March 11 of years past include:

1978: Kate Bush hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with her debut single “Wuthering Heights.” The song stayed at the top spot for four straight weeks.

Cultural Milestones

The cultural milestones of March 11 that have impacted the rock music genre most include:

1964: Vincent Paul Abbott, better known as Vinnie Paul, was born in Abilene, Texas. He’s best remembered as the co-founder of the heavy metal band Pantera, as a founder of Damageplan and a member of Hellyeah until he died in 2018.

Notable Recordings and Performances

When it comes to notable recordings and performances in rock music, these are some iconic March 11 moments to remember:

1978: Making U.K. music history, Meat Loaf started a 416-week run on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart with his debut album, Bat Out of Hell. This was the longest stay on the chart at the time, and it held the record for almost nine years.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music wouldn’t be what it is today if it hadn’t gone through these industry changes and challenges on March 11:

2015: After a knife fight between Slipknot’s guitarist Mick Thomson and his brother, Andrew, the siblings were taken to the hospital and treated for serious but not life-threatening wounds. Both were later charged with disorderly conduct but declined to press charges against each other.

