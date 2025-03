Georgia Science Museum Named One of America’s Best

Georgia museums always make for a fascinating visit, and there are so many types from which to choose. If you’re someone who loves great art, perhaps you enjoy visiting some of the art museums that Georgia and the country have to offer. If you’re a history buff, perhaps going to a natural history museum is more your thing. But, if you love science, then you’ll be happy to note that one Georgia science museum has been named the No. 3 best in the country. So, if you haven’t visited this spot yet, it could make for a good trip.

Georgia Science Museum Gets Props

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best science museums in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers vote for their favorites. They state that these museums are the “best across the country for offering engaging exhibits, hands-on and immersive experiences and stellar programming.”

The top science museum on their tally is the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus, Ohio, which they say offers plenty of permanent exhibits and some of the traveling kind. It’s definitely a benefit when a museum has permanent exhibits that you can always count on seeing, no matter when you go. It’s located at 333 W Broad Street in Columbus.

As for Georgia, USA Today names the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, the No. 10 best in the country. “This 120,000-square-foot museum in Georgia is comprised of four main galleries dedicated to minerals, fossils, science in motion, and backyard science,” they note. That’s not to mention the 120-seat digital planetarium and large telescope in the observatory. It’s located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville.

So, what exactly is a science museum? According to Britannica, “Museums of science and technology are concerned with the development and application of scientific ideas and instrumentation.” They add, “Like museums of natural science and natural history, science museums have their origins in the enlightenment.” As for modern verses traditional science museums, per the New World Encyclopedia, “Older science museums tended to concentrate on static displays of objects related to natural history, paleontology, geology, industry and industrial machinery, and so on.” With that in mind, ” Modern trends in museology have broadened the range of subject matter and introduced many interactive exhibits.”

