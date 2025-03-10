Georgia Has One of America’s Best Brewery Tours

Getty Images / nitrub

When it comes to beer, Georgia is a top spot to enjoy the bubbly stuff. But, there are fantastic breweries across the U.S. that offer up tasty, delicious beer, and it’s something that makes traveling around the country so fun. If you’re a beer lover, chances are, any town that you’re visiting has a great, local brewery packed with flavorful brews and nostalgic stories. Now, one Georgia brewery has been crowned one of the best in the entire country to take a brewery tour by a panel of experts and readers. Are you thirsty yet?

Georgia Brewery Named One of the Top in the U.S.

So, how long has the tradition of the brewery been around? As it turns out, the very first brewery in the United States was set up in New Amsterdam, which is now New York City, on Brewer Street, which is now Stone St., in the early 17th century, according to Alcohol Professor. “Commercial brewing was not as common at the time,” they add. “Beer was something that everyone brewed individually, so there was not yet a need for a separate entity to do it.” NewJersey.com adds that, “Van Putten’s brewery was the first-known colonist brewery before the US was founded.” So, the brewery has been around for literally centuries and even dates back to before the beginning of the U.S.

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best brewery tours in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers vote for their favorites. They state that these spots “offer the best tour experiences” and that “only thing better than sipping a pint of your favorite brew is getting a behind-the-scenes look at where it’s made.”

So, which Georgia brewery tour made the cut in USA Today’s ranking? It’s the famed SweetWater Brewing Company in Atlanta, Georgia. This shouldn’t be a surprise, because it’s such a popular brewery in the state. Of the spot, they state, “Visit SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta for a guided tour of the brewing facilities. Standard 30-minute tours highlight the brewing process, while High Gravity tours — available on weekends — go behind the scenes and last 90 minutes. Both tours include beer samples.”

SweetWater Brewing Company is located at 195 Ottley Drive NE in Atlanta. Reach out to me with your favorite brewery tours and stops.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.