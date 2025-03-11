GreenJackets Announce BuzzFest Preseason Event For March 15

GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park.

SRP Park is opening its doors for BuzzFest, a free baseball celebration on March 15. The event kicks off 2025 single-game ticket sales for the Augusta GreenJackets.

Early arrivals get the best perks at this year’s event. The first 500 visitors will receive food tickets, while the first 100 ticket purchasers at the box office will get exclusive shirts. VIP members and partners get early access starting March 12 at 10 a.m.

This popular baseball venue attracts huge crowds, welcoming over 300,000 fans annually.

Want to take some swings? For $10, you can join batting practice. The proceeds benefit the North Augusta Miracle League Field.

Game nights feature different themes. Taco and Tallboy Tuesdays offer $2 tacos and $8 large beers, and dogs are welcome to attend the game. Warrior Wednesdays will honor service members with discounts and feature Baseball Bingo.

Thirsty Thursdays feature drink specials, while Fridays spotlight Braves-themed events with craft beer specials. Weekend nights combine music and excitement — live bands lead up to dazzling fireworks displays, along with family-friendly activities pregame.

Single-game tickets will also be available for purchase online at 11 a.m. on March 15.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.