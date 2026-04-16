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BOB’s Grab Bag of Greatness – Weekly Prize Giveaways!

Enter to win this week’s prize! Welcome to BOB’s Grab Bag of Greatness… where there’s always something new up for grabs and a fresh reason to check back every week….

Cody
BOB's Grab Bag of Greatness

Enter to win this week's prize!

Welcome to BOB’s Grab Bag of Greatness… where there’s always something new up for grabs and a fresh reason to check back every week. 🎉

Here’s how it works: each week, we’re giving away a different prize—think concert tickets, gift cards, experiences, and more. The current prize will be listed right here, so you’ll always know exactly what you’re entering to win.

See something you like? Enter for your chance to win… then come back next week to see what’s up next.

New week, new prize, new opportunity to score something great. Go ahead—throw your name in and make it a habit. You never know which week will be your week.

This Week's Prize:

A pair of tickets to see Earth, Wind, & Fire at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, April 25th!

Enter below!

Contest
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
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