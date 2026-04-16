BOB’s Grab Bag of Greatness – Weekly Prize Giveaways!

Enter to win this week's prize!
Welcome to BOB’s Grab Bag of Greatness… where there’s always something new up for grabs and a fresh reason to check back every week. 🎉
Here’s how it works: each week, we’re giving away a different prize—think concert tickets, gift cards, experiences, and more. The current prize will be listed right here, so you’ll always know exactly what you’re entering to win.
See something you like? Enter for your chance to win… then come back next week to see what’s up next.
New week, new prize, new opportunity to score something great. Go ahead—throw your name in and make it a habit. You never know which week will be your week.
This Week's Prize:
A pair of tickets to see Earth, Wind, & Fire at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, April 25th!