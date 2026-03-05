This Day in Rock History: March 5

Did you know that March 5, 2002, was the day MTV launched The Osbournes? The show chronicled the lives of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and two of their children, Kelly and Jack. A major success, the show helped fuel the reality TV craze that would ensue throughout the early 2000s.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You might not be listening to your favorite rock songs today if artists hadn't had these breakthrough hits and milestones on March 5:

1983: Michael Jackson's song "Billie Jean" hit No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart, where it stayed for seven weeks. This was the star's biggest solo hit, and Jackson was also at No. 1 on the album chart with "Thriller" at the same time.

Michael Jackson's song "Billie Jean" hit No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart, where it stayed for seven weeks. This was the star's biggest solo hit, and Jackson was also at No. 1 on the album chart with "Thriller" at the same time. 2000 : Madonna reached the top spot on the UK singles chart with her cover of Don McLean's "American Pie." It stayed at No. 1 for a single week and was the ninth UK chart-topper for the 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

: Madonna reached the top spot on the UK singles chart with her cover of Don McLean's "American Pie." It stayed at No. 1 for a single week and was the ninth UK chart-topper for the 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. 2007: The Library of Congress selected the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" to be added to the National Recording Registry. Paul Simon's Graceland album also got added.

Cultural Milestones

Over the years, rock music has gone through several cultural milestones on March 5, and here are two of the most important:

1955: Elvis Presley made an appearance on the weekend show, Louisiana Hayride. The show aired from the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Louisiana.

Elvis Presley made an appearance on the weekend show, Louisiana Hayride. The show aired from the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Louisiana. 1958: Andy Gibb was born in Manchester, UK. The younger brother of Bee Gees Maurice, Barry, and Robin, he made a name for himself in the late 1970s and was the first solo act to have their first three singles go to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100.

Andy Gibb was born in Manchester, UK. The younger brother of Bee Gees Maurice, Barry, and Robin, he made a name for himself in the late 1970s and was the first solo act to have their first three singles go to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100. 1970: John Frusciante, who is both a solo artist and an on-and-off guitar player for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was born on March 5. As well as having several hit songs in the U.K., Frusciante featured on the Red Hot Chili Peppers album By the Way, which was No. 1 in the U.K. in 2002.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 5 has seen notable rock artist recordings and performances that influenced the rock music that followed:

1951: Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm recorded "Rocket 88" in Memphis, Tennessee. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, and it's considered by many to be the first-ever rock and roll record.

Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm recorded "Rocket 88" in Memphis, Tennessee. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, and it's considered by many to be the first-ever rock and roll record. 1963: The Beatles finished recording their third single, "From Me to You," at EMI Studios in London. In the U.S., the Beatles released this track as the B-side, with "Please Please Me" on the A-side.

The Beatles finished recording their third single, "From Me to You," at EMI Studios in London. In the U.S., the Beatles released this track as the B-side, with "Please Please Me" on the A-side. 1967: Pink Floyd and Jeff Beck performed at the Saville Theatre in London, England, on a bill that also included The Ryan Brothers and Lee Dorsey. The venue was leased by Beatles manager Brian Epstein and became famous for platforming rock artists, including Jimi Hendrix. Elton John, Cream, and the Rolling Stones.

Pink Floyd and Jeff Beck performed at the Saville Theatre in London, England, on a bill that also included The Ryan Brothers and Lee Dorsey. The venue was leased by Beatles manager Brian Epstein and became famous for platforming rock artists, including Jimi Hendrix. Elton John, Cream, and the Rolling Stones. 1971: Led Zeppelin debuted their famous song "Stairway to Heaven" as they kicked off their Thank You tour at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Ireland. The band's spring tour of the U.K. and Ireland included stops at smaller venues and clubs, allowing them to show appreciation to the fans who helped them get started.

Industry Changes and Challenges

1963: Patsy Cline died in a plane crash in a forest near Camden, Tennessee, after performing at a benefit at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, Kansas City, Kansas. She was one of the first country artists to break into pop music and is cited as an inspiration for many female rock and pop singers.

Patsy Cline died in a plane crash in a forest near Camden, Tennessee, after performing at a benefit at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, Kansas City, Kansas. She was one of the first country artists to break into pop music and is cited as an inspiration for many female rock and pop singers. 2023: Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died at the age of 71. He was at his home in Milton, Georgia, at the time.