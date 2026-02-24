Win Foreigner Tickets with 93.9 BOB-FM!

Legendary rock band Foreigner is celebrating 50 years of hits at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, September 19th. Don't miss it! 93.9 BOB-FM has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show below!
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Saturday, March 14, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from all entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Monday, March 16, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 4
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Foreigner at the Bell Auditorium on Saturday, September 19th, 2026
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Bell Auditorium
