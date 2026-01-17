This Day in Rock History: January 17

Lots of interesting things happened in rock history on Jan. 17. It's when an iconic hair metal band was formed, and many legendary names made their way into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This is what happened on this day in rock history.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 17 is the anniversary of many pivotal moments in rock culture. Some of the most significant are:

1981: Mötley Crüe was formed in Los Angeles, California, when drummer Tommy Lee and bassist Nikki Sixx teamed up, with vocalist Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars joining shortly after. The band released its debut album, Too Fast for Love, that same year and has sold over 100 million records worldwide since.

Mötley Crüe was formed in Los Angeles, California, when drummer Tommy Lee and bassist Nikki Sixx teamed up, with vocalist Vince Neil and guitarist Mick Mars joining shortly after. The band released its debut album, Too Fast for Love, that same year and has sold over 100 million records worldwide since. 1996: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Many legendary bands and performers were inducted, including Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Jefferson Airplane, and The Velvet Underground.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Many legendary bands and performers were inducted, including Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Jefferson Airplane, and The Velvet Underground. 2001: Long-time Metallica bassist Jason Newsted announced publicly that he was leaving the band, citing personal reasons and burnout after many years of recording and touring. Robert Trujillo joined two years later and is still with the band.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Stories are great, but at the end of the day, it's all about the music. These are the most noteworthy performances and album releases from Jan. 17:

1974: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joni Mitchell released her sixth studio album, Court and Spark, via Asylum Records. It's her most successful album to date, achieving double-Platinum status in the U.S. and reaching the top spot on the Canadian album chart.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joni Mitchell released her sixth studio album, Court and Spark, via Asylum Records. It's her most successful album to date, achieving double-Platinum status in the U.S. and reaching the top spot on the Canadian album chart. 1978: Scottish band Simple Minds made its live debut with a show at Satellite City in Glasgow, Scotland. The group has sold more than 60 million album copies worldwide since, with the help of huge hits such as "Don't You (Forget About Me)," "Waterfront," and "Alive and Kicking."