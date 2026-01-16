Celebrating 50 Years of ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ and Its Impact on Live Albums

Peter Frampton released Frampton Comes Alive! on Jan. 15, 1976. This double LP became one of the most successful live recordings in rock history. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 1976 and stayed there ten non-consecutive weeks through October.

The album was America's biggest seller in 1976. It remained on the Billboard chart for 97 weeks. By 1977, it was still ranked among the year's top albums.

Frampton had released four solo studio albums before this breakthrough, but sales were modest. Wind Of Change, Frampton's Camel, and Something's Happening earned respect among musicians yet failed to connect with a mass audience. He was a reliable touring act by the mid-1970s, but his moment hadn't arrived.

The recording captured performances between June and November 1975 at shows across the United States, with the bulk coming from the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco and additional recordings from Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael, Long Island Arena in New York, and a concert at SUNY Plattsburgh. Production teams used 24-track and 16-track mobile recording setups to capture the energy with clarity.

Three songs became radio staples. All three hit the US Top 15: "Show Me The Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way," and "Do You Feel Like We Do." The extended version of "Do You Feel Like We Do" ran over 14 minutes on the record, while even the edited single version ran over seven minutes long, pushing commercial radio conventions of the time.

A&M Records had planned a single LP but eventually expanded it into a double release. That decision proved crucial. Released at a reduced list price, the package entered the Billboard charts at No. 191 before climbing.

In 2020, the recording was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Anniversary editions in 2001 and later years expanded the tracklist with modern remastering. The 1976 release remains the definitive statement.