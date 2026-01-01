ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Year, New Cash – A $2,026 Sweepstakes

New Year. New Cash. 💸 Kick off the new year with a fresh start and a chance to win $2,026 in cash in this nationwide contest. Because January is for new goals,…

Cody
New Year New Cash

New Year. New Cash. 💸

Kick off the new year with a fresh start and a chance to win $2,026 in cash in this nationwide contest.

Because January is for new goals, new energy, and a little extra breathing room in your budget.

From January 1 through January 14, enter for your shot at New Year New Cash. One lucky winner will take home $2,026 to help pay bills, book a getaway, treat yourself, or start the year feeling ahead instead of behind.

No resolutions required. Just enter and cross your fingers.

👉 Enter below for your chance to win $2,026!

Experience not loading? Click here.

This is a nationwide contest.

New Year New Cash Rules

NYNC 26 rules pdfDownload
NYNC 26 rules pdfDownload

cash contestContestNew Year
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Chicago The Band at the Bell Auditorium
ContestsWin Tickets To See Chicago at the Bell AuditoriumCody
Weird Al Yankovic Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour
ContestsWin Tickets to Weird Al’s Bigger & Weirder 2026 TourCody
Chicago The Band at the Bell Auditorium
ContestsWin ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em: Tickets to See Chicago at The BellCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect