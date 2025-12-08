Win Tickets To See Chicago at the Bell Auditorium

ContestsEvents
Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: Monday, December 8 - Sunday, December 21, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from all entries
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: Monday, December 22, 2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 3
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Chicago the Band at the Bell Auditorium on May 17, 2026
  • Prize Value: $150
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Bell Auditorium
