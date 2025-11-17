Farmer’s Almanac Releases Georgia Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac first predicted the weather for this Thanksgiving months ago, but they're at it again now that the holiday is almost here. In the early November forecast from the Farmer's Almanac, they said to expect a "mild" Thanksgiving, and while that's still the case for much of the U.S., it does differ depending on where you live.

The weather for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas matter a lot, because both holidays bring a ton of holiday travel. So, knowing what weather to expect can really help plan ahead and ensure you arrive safely at your destination. The AAA hasn't released their outlook for 2025 Thanksgiving travel, but last year, AAA projected that 79.9 million travelers would travel 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Thanksgiving Week Forecast for Georgia

Thanksgiving week 2025 will offer up a "patchwork" of weather in the United States, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's official weather forecast, with the East enjoying a lot of sunshine and the West getting rain. "Snow is limited to a few northern spots—northern New England, the Upper Midwest, the higher elevations in the Intermountain West, and Alaska—where flurries could affect travel," the Farmer's Almanac adds.

Another trend is that temperatures will "vary widely," with the warmup being around Texas, the Desert Southwest and the Deep South. Those in New England, the High Plains and the Western U.S. will be getting cooler temperatures than normal. As for precipitation, the West Cost will be getting the wettest conditions, according to the Almanac's research, with the heaviest rain being in the southern Pacific Northwest, California and Nevada. They also predicted isolated showers in the Desert Southwest and southern Texas, plus some "brief" rain in the Ohio Valley and Heartland.

As for Georgia, we're looking at a "mild" Thanksgiving. "A chilly start early in the week gives way to milder air by Thanksgiving," the Almanac says. "With sunshine holding steady, it’s a fine setup for morning football games, backyard cookouts, or stress-free road trips."