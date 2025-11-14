This Day in Rock History: November 14

On this day in rock history, icons Queen and Bob Dylan achieved significant milestones, and a few legendary tours began. These are the most relevant rock music events that took place on Nov. 14.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 14 has witnessed a few major milestones, including the U.K.'s first-ever singles chart:

1952: New Musical Express published the Official Singles Chart, the first singles chart in the U.K., after its advertising manager, Percy Dickins, surveyed around 20 record stores to determine the 12 best-selling singles of the time. This was a notable milestone for modern music and a precursor to all the charts that came after, including the Billboard charts.

New Musical Express published the Official Singles Chart, the first singles chart in the U.K., after its advertising manager, Percy Dickins, surveyed around 20 record stores to determine the 12 best-selling singles of the time. This was a notable milestone for modern music and a precursor to all the charts that came after, including the Billboard charts. 1981: Queen's Greatest Hits album reached the top of the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, where it spent four consecutive weeks. It's the band's best-selling album and has sold over 25 million copies.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 14 is also the anniversary of some famous tours and song recordings, including:

1962: Bob Dylan recorded "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" as part of his album, The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan. The album was released on May 27 of the following year, and the song was included as a B-side to Dylan's single "Blowin' in the Wind" in August.

Bob Dylan recorded "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" as part of his album, The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan. The album was released on May 27 of the following year, and the song was included as a B-side to Dylan's single "Blowin' in the Wind" in August. 1967: Pink Floyd embarked on their first-ever U.K. tour. They opened for Jimi Hendrix and played a total of 29 shows in 15 cities, starting at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Pink Floyd embarked on their first-ever U.K. tour. They opened for Jimi Hendrix and played a total of 29 shows in 15 cities, starting at the Royal Albert Hall in London. 1975: Queen began their A Night at the Opera Tour, which included 78 shows. The first two shows took place at the Liverpool Empire Theatre on Nov. 14 and 15.