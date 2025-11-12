Jackson Family Condemns Hologram Plan for Michael Biopic Premiere at O2 Arena

The Jackson family has blasted Universal Studios over plans to premiere the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic with a holographic recreation of the late singer at London's O2 Arena. RadarOnline.com reported the relatives feel the idea is "ghoulish" and "deeply disrespectful."

The proposal would launch the film next spring at the same venue where the King of Pop was set to begin his This Is It residency in July 2009. He died at age 50, just 18 days before the first concert. Sources said preparation for the 50 sold-out shows pushed the performer "to his limit" and worsened his dependence on propofol, which caused his death.

"Michael was a perfectionist. The idea of digitally resurrecting him for marketing purposes would have horrified him," a source said to RadarOnline.com. "It feels like they're trying to profit off his death all over again. They feel as if this attempt to resurrect him, in a show focusing on one of the hardest periods of his life, is totally ghoulish."

One entertainment industry source said producers want to honor the star, not exploit him. "It was always Michael's dream to perform at the O2. Bringing the film there would close that circle," the source said, according to RadarOnline.com.

After the singer's death, the arena became a memorial site, with fans gathering to hold vigils in the late star's honor.

The biopic stars Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead role alongside Colman Domingo and Miles Teller. Production began last year, with the film set to release in April.