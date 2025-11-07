ContestsEvents
NSYNC Shelves Biopic Plans as Band Members Disagree on Producer and Reunion Tour

The proposed NSYNC biopic has stalled. Band members turned down producer Neal H. Moritz and couldn’t agree on a reunion tour. The project never reached the screenwriting stage, TMZ reports. Justin…

James Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Jr., Joshua Scott Chasez, Christopher Alan Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of 'N Sync at the 2000 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 23, 2000
The proposed NSYNC biopic has stalled. Band members turned down producer Neal H. Moritz and couldn't agree on a reunion tour. The project never reached the screenwriting stage, TMZ reports.

Justin Timberlake's manager pitched the idea after Moritz began shopping the concept around town. Representatives for all five members concluded that the Fast & Furious producer might not fit what they envisioned, sources with direct knowledge said.

The five members held a group conversation about the film. They agreed to consider meetings with other producers, but only if the group committed to a reunion tour first. Timberlake wasn't ready to make that commitment.

All five were adamant: if a movie happened, all five would serve as producers. No exceptions. Timberlake made it clear he had no interest in producing the film unless the other four guys participated as equals, since it belonged to all of them.

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick have been discussing plans for the group's 30th anniversary. An arena tour without Timberlake? They've considered it. The foursome wanted to sign a stadium tour deal with Live Nation and AEG last August for a 2026 run.

Promoters presented the offer to all five members, but Timberlake never engaged. Promoters think fans would still get excited to see the four members perform together for the 30th anniversary celebration.

The Hollywood Reporter first teased the biopic back in January. Sources say talks were premature. With each member under separate management, the project hit a wall.

A source told US Weekly that the project "has been in the works since then and has had many iterations (meaning a scripted film and a behind-the-scenes-style documentary featuring the band)... As of now, nothing is proceeding."

The group's motto remains all or nothing. That means a reunion tour and full group sign-off, or the movie will stay on the shelf.

