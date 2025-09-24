Elton John’s House Bet Boosts Rising Star Lola Young’s Career Despite Chart Miss

Elton John handed over his house keys after losing a bet about Lola Young's song "d£aler" hitting the top spot on the charts. The surprising moment unfolded before the cameras on September 21.

"I'm here with Lola, and I said, 'Lola, if your single didn't get to No. 1, that I would give you the keys to my house,'" Elton John said in an Instagram post.

The wager started during John's show, Rocket Hour, back in July. "It's unbelievable. It's the biggest smash I've heard in years," John said during the show.

As John passed over the keys, he asked about staying at the house with his husband, David Furnish. Young fired back with a quick "No sorry, it's mine now." John could only mutter, "Me and my big mouth."

"d£aler" is on Young's latest album, I'm Only F**king Myself, which dropped two days ago. The track climbed to spot 27 on the UK charts.

Young shot to fame when "Messy" topped charts last year. Nick Shymansky, who once managed Amy Winehouse, spotted the BRIT School grad's raw talent.

Young begins a massive tour, starting tonight at National Sawdust in NYC. She'll play on three continents, with 47 shows planned through June 2, 2026. Big cities get multiple nights, including NYC, LA, London, and Paris.