Hunt In The Heart Of Augusta
Think you know Augusta like the back of your hand? Put your local knowledge to the test in our Hunt in the Heart of Augusta contest!
Each week, we’ll post a zoomed-in photo taken somewhere around town — it could be a park, a business, a landmark, or a hidden gem you’ve passed by a hundred times. Your challenge is simple: guess the location!
👉 Look closely at the photo clue.
👉 Choose your best guess
👉 Be entered to win prizes while showing off your Augusta pride!
It’s a fun way to explore the places that make our city unique — and maybe even discover a new favorite spot.
Do you have the eye to recognize Augusta’s most familiar (and not-so-familiar) corners? Join the hunt and see if you can spot them all in the Hunt in the Heart of Augusta!
Week One Prize:
Two tickets to An Intimate All White Affair, featuring 112 live in concert, with Silk and Tweet. The show is Saturday, September 27, at Augusta’s Bell Auditorium. That’s over $400 in value! Donated by Augusta Entertainment Complex.
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address, complete the registration form, and select your answer for where this week's photo was taken.
- Dates Of Contest: Monday, September 15 - January 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from correct answers each week
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Each Monday throughout the contest
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per week
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: One each week for the duration of the contest.
- What The Prize Is: A different prize will be awarded each week.
- Prize Value: Prize Value varies by week.
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Destination Augusta