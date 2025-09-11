This Day in Rock History: September 11

Many notable events have occurred in the rock world on Sept. 11 throughout the years, with big-name acts such as The Beatles and Ray Charles celebrating important milestones. Read on to uncover more interesting events on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

It was on Sept. 11 that one of the greatest legends in rock music made his breakthrough. It's also the day arguably the biggest band in history reaffirmed its iconic status:

1952: Ray Charles had his first-ever recording session at Atlantic Records in New York City. He went on to have a hugely successful career that spanned nearly six decades and was an inaugural inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Ray Charles had his first-ever recording session at Atlantic Records in New York City. He went on to have a hugely successful career that spanned nearly six decades and was an inaugural inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. 1968: "Hey Jude" by The Beatles began a two-week run at No. 1 on Britain's Record Retailer chart (later known as the Official Singles Chart). The single reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 the following month, where it stayed for nine weeks.

Cultural Milestones

Significant events in rock culture that occurred on Sept. 11 include:

1967: The Beatles started filming their third movie, Magical Mystery Tour. It aired on BBC TV on Dec. 26 of that year, receiving mostly negative reviews from both fans and critics due to its thin plot and lack of traditional filmmaking elements.

The Beatles started filming their third movie, Magical Mystery Tour. It aired on BBC TV on Dec. 26 of that year, receiving mostly negative reviews from both fans and critics due to its thin plot and lack of traditional filmmaking elements. 1970: Jimi Hendrix gave what was to be his final interview at his Cumberland hotel suite in London, England. Hosted by New Musical Express editor Keith Altham, it was the last time Hendrix shared his thoughts publicly, as he passed away exactly a week later.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 11 is also the anniversary of some groundbreaking rock albums, including the following:

1969: Janis Joplin released her debut solo album, I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama! It marked a stylistic shift from her usual psychedelic rock sound, but it became a significant commercial success, reaching Gold status with the Recording Industry Association of America within two months of its release.

Janis Joplin released her debut solo album, I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama! It marked a stylistic shift from her usual psychedelic rock sound, but it became a significant commercial success, reaching Gold status with the Recording Industry Association of America within two months of its release. 1979: A decade later, Foreigner released their third studio album, Head Games, which included the hit singles "Dirty White Boy" and the title track. It earned RIAA Platinum certification four months after its release.