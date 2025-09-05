Win Tickets To See Killer Beaz – Best Buzz In Town Tour
Celebrating the milestone of 10 seasons on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is running the roads delivering his new “Best Buzz in Town” tour of outrageously funny and clean comedy. This legendary comedian continues to make regular performances at The Grand Ole Opry, and is headed to a city near you, loaded down with laughs. Get more information here.
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Friday, September 5 - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: September 17, 2025 by 9 a.m.
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Killer Beaz - Best Buzz In Town Tour at Hardin Auditorium in Evans on Saturday, September 20
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Killer Beaz
