ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Beatles: ‘Anthology’ Gets Reissue Treatment, New Episode & ‘4’ Album

‘After some not-so-mysterious teases, it’s been confirmed that The Beatles will be reissuing Anthology and adding more material. Per the band’s website, the restored and expanded version of Anthology comes…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Press photo of The Beatles
Bruce McBroom/ Apple Corps Ltd.

'After some not-so-mysterious teases, it's been confirmed that The Beatles will be reissuing Anthology and adding more material.

Per the band's website, the restored and expanded version of Anthology comes out on November 21. This version will include Volume 4, which will feature "Now And Then," the final Beatles song. In total, the reissue of Anthology will feature 191 tracks and is currently available for pre-order in a variety of formats here.

The music release of Anthology isn't the only expansion either; the documentary series will also be reissued and will feature a new episode. Per TheBeatles.com, "There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on 'The Anthology' and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles."

The nine-part Anthology will hit Disney+ on November 26.

Finally, the reissue of the Anthology book is due out on October 14 and is available for pre-order here. The book contains 368 pages packed with photos, letters, and other memorabilia chronicling the history of music's most iconic band.



Beatles
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
(L-R) Al Jardine, David Marks, Frank Marshall, Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary "The Beach Boys" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024.
MusicAl Jardine Calls Out Mike Love for His Speech at Brian Wilson’s FuneralErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
(L-R) Bob Mothersbaugh, Gerald Casale, and Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo attend the "DEVO" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
MusicDevo Documentary Premieres at Sundance, Set for Netflix ReleaseLaura Adkins
Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day pose with their star during their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on May 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
MusicGreen Day’s Evolution: From Underground Punk Rebels to Stadium Rock IconsRob Baird
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect