The Beatles: ‘Anthology’ Gets Reissue Treatment, New Episode & ‘4’ Album

'After some not-so-mysterious teases, it's been confirmed that The Beatles will be reissuing Anthology and adding more material.



Per the band's website, the restored and expanded version of Anthology comes out on November 21. This version will include Volume 4, which will feature "Now And Then," the final Beatles song. In total, the reissue of Anthology will feature 191 tracks and is currently available for pre-order in a variety of formats here.



The music release of Anthology isn't the only expansion either; the documentary series will also be reissued and will feature a new episode. Per TheBeatles.com, "There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on 'The Anthology' and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles."



The nine-part Anthology will hit Disney+ on November 26.



Finally, the reissue of the Anthology book is due out on October 14 and is available for pre-order here. The book contains 368 pages packed with photos, letters, and other memorabilia chronicling the history of music's most iconic band.