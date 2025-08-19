ContestsEvents
Key West Names August 29 ‘Jimmy Buffett Day’ Ahead of Labor Day Festival

Jimmy Buffett plays a song as he performs at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum at the Meyer Amphitheatre on November 03, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Officials in Key West will mark August 29 as "Jimmy Buffett Day" at the musician's old Shrimpboat Sound studio. This starts a big tribute to the singer's mark on the island, life, and music that lasts until September 1.

At the Key West Historic Seaport, Lucy Buffett will stand in for her brother Jimmy at 11 a.m. on August 29. The public gathering sets off the "Just a Few Friends" festival. It honors Buffett's music and the local culture that inspired his unique sound.

A special parade winds through town with Lucy Buffett, singer Nadirah Shakoor from the Coral Reefer Band, and musician Howard Livingston at the front. Starting at 5 p.m. on August 31, crowds will walk from Duval Street to Truman Waterfront Park. The festival includes many performances by Buffett's collaborators, including sing-alongs and a tropical tribute.

After the walk, a big party fills the park. Music fills the air as Shakoor, once the voice of Arrested Development, joins forces with Livingston's Mile Marker 24 Band. Visitors can browse art displays, grab food from stands, and shop at market stalls.

Lucy, nicknamed LuLu, made her name in food. She owns three restaurants called "LuLu's," and she wrote a cookbook sharing family stories. The whole event takes place where her brother wrote songs that made him famous. 

According to KeysWeekly, co-organizer Paul Menta said, “We honor Jimmy's memory by immersing people in the island he loved." People can walk where Jimmy once walked, join a beach burger contest, and sip drinks at island bars. Musicians Will Kimbrough and Roger Bartlett, who played with Jimmy, will perform throughout the weekend.

The organizers want everyone to know this event isn't run by Jimmy Buffett's Estate or Margaritaville Enterprises. Anyone can buy tickets and passes at www.justafewfriendskeywest.com.

