Hall & Oates Resolve Legal Issues from 2023 Lawsuit

Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates of Hall and Oates speak onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The legal battle between Daryl Hall and John Oates has officially been resolved via arbitration.

According to the Associated Press, an August 11 court filing states that the legal issues between the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo received a final judgment, and the case is now dismissed. Details about the arbitration outcome were not made public, but the legal fight between Hall and Oates is officially over.

In November 2023, Hall filed a lawsuit against Oates and requested a restraining order, much to the shock of fans and the music world at large.

Little was known about the lawsuit until a handful of days later, when the Associated Press (AP) reported Hall's restraining order on Oates was part of a larger legal issue involving a sale of the Hall & Oates catalog and other business interests. This sale by Oates allegedly violates the terms of an existing agreement he's had with Hall.

At the time, the AP noted, "A Nashville chancery court judge issued the temporary restraining order on Nov. 16, writing that Oates and others involved in his trust can’t move to close the sale of their share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC until an arbitrator in a separately filed case weighs in on the deal, or until the judge’s order expires — typically within 15 days, unless a judge extends the deadline."

Little else is known about the terms of the existing business agreement between Hall and Oates. However, the AP also reported that Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC has owned "significant interest" in the Hall and Oates catalog for the past 15 years.

Daryl HallHall & OatesJohn Oates
