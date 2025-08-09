This Day in Rock History: August 9

Gerald Ford became president. The atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Olympics. All of these happened on August 9th. August 9 also holds important moments in rock history, too. From Billboard charts to the passing of rock legends, this day has seen all kinds of history—both in the rock universe and the world.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

August 9 has delivered a mix of soft rock ballads and pop anthems that left a lasting mark on the charts:

1989: Soft rock single "Right Here Waiting" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Richard Marx's single had spent six weeks on the chart so far and moved from the No. 4 spot it held in the previous week.

Soft rock single "Right Here Waiting" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Richard Marx's single had spent six weeks on the chart so far and moved from the No. 4 spot it held in the previous week. 1994: Lynyrd Skynyrd released their eighth album, Endangered Species. The album included hits like "Devil in The Bottle" and "Sweet Home Alabama."

Lynyrd Skynyrd released their eighth album, Endangered Species. The album included hits like "Devil in The Bottle" and "Sweet Home Alabama." 1999: Smash Mouth was still making waves in the R&B and pop world with their single "All Star." This single would reach No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

Cultural Milestones

This day also spotlighted key moments in rock history, from the birth of legendary musicians to rare reunions:

1955: Charlie Morgan was born in Hammersmith, London, England, UK. He would play drums and percussion for names like Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Tina Turner.

Charlie Morgan was born in Hammersmith, London, England, UK. He would play drums and percussion for names like Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Tina Turner. 1995: KISS recorded their MTV Unplugged set. This was the first time the whole, original band would play together since 1980.

Notable Recordings and Performances

August 9 has been the stage for unforgettable shows, including the final bows of iconic frontmen and grand tour stops:

1986: Freddie Mercury performed his last ever show with Queen at Knebworth House in England. The setlist included "Another One Bites the Dust," "Radio Ga Ga," and "We Will Rock You."

Freddie Mercury performed his last ever show with Queen at Knebworth House in England. The setlist included "Another One Bites the Dust," "Radio Ga Ga," and "We Will Rock You." 2003: The Eagles played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This show was part of their Farewell I Tour and includes songs including "Take It Easy," "Hotel California," and "Hole in the World."

Industry Changes and Challenges

It's also a day of grief and reflection, as the music world has said farewell to some important voices:

1995: Jerry Garcia (lead guitarist and vocalist for the Grateful Dead) passed away after suffering a heart attack. The group disbanded almost immediately after his death.

Jerry Garcia (lead guitarist and vocalist for the Grateful Dead) passed away after suffering a heart attack. The group disbanded almost immediately after his death. 2023: Robbie Robertson died at the age of 80 after dealing with a long illness. Robertson was known for his work as the guitarist and songwriter for The Band, helping them to release 12 albums.