10 Classic Ben & Jerry’s Flavors Inspired by Celebrities

Ben & Jerry's has been a freezer section staple for decades, and rightfully so. The ice cream brand has stood out among its competitors thanks to its unique flavors and pint packaging designs.

Ben & Jerry's has also been at the forefront of partnering with and honoring a number of celebrities over the years. In fact, the first celebrity-inspired flavor they ever launched was Cherry Garcia in 1987. Cherry Garcia, of course, was a nod to legendary Grateful Dead co-founder/singer/songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Jerry Garcia.

Most of the Ben & Jerry's celebrity collaborations have had charity partnerships, which further support the brand's reputation for activism. Many charities have benefited from these partnerships, which we explore below.

In honor of Jerry Garcia's birthday today (August 1), here are ten classic Ben & Jerry's flavors inspired by celebrities. Grab a spoon and dig into our list!

Jerry Garcia

Ben &amp; Jerry’s Cherry Garcia flavor was first launched in 1987. It remains one of the brand’s biggest-selling flavors of all time. Since Jerry Garcia was diabetic, profits from the sale of Cherry Garcia have gone to various Diabetes charities.

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert’s AmeriCone Dream was first introduced in 2007 when the comedian was still hosting ‘The Colbert Report.’ The ice cream flavor gets its name from having fudge-covered waffle cone pieces. Since its launch, all profits have gone to the Stephen Colbert AmeriCone Dream Fund, which benefits a number of charities assisting veterans, children in need, environmental causes, and more. So far, this flavor has raised over $4 million for charity.

Ron Burgundy

Okay, so Ron Burgundy is a character and not a celebrity, but how could we not mention his flavor Scotchy Scotch Scotch? This flavor was a limited release to coincide with the release of ‘Anchorman 2.’ And no, the ice cream didn’t taste like Burgundy’s favorite spirit; it was a butterscotch ice cream with ribbons of butterscotch swirl.

Elton John

Sir Elton’s flavor of Goodbye Yellow Brickle Road was also a limited edition flavor. When it was released in 2008, the flavor was described as “an outrageous symphony of decadent chocolate ice cream, peanut butter cookie dough, butter brickle and white chocolate chunks.” Like with many celebrity collaborations, profits from the sale of Goodby Yellow Brickle Road went to charity. In this instance, the profits went to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson’s Country Peach Cobbler flavor features cinnamon-sugar shortbread pieces and a peach swirl mixed in with peach ice cream. Profits from its sale went to Farm Aid, which provides assistance to family farmers in the United States.

Monty Python

The flavor honoring the legendary comedy group was aptly named Vermonty Python, which is a nod to the home state headquarters of Ben &amp; Jerry’s. On sale from 2006-2008, Vermonty Python is one of many flavors that rest in the Ben &amp; Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard, with its epitaph noting its flavor profile being “Coffee liqueur ice cream with chocolate cookie crumb swirl &amp; fudge cows.”

John Lennon

Ben &amp; Jerry’s love of classic rock grew with the launch of the John Lennon-inspired flavor Imagine Whirled Peace. The flavor has a caramel and sweet cream ice cream base with toffee cookie pieces and chunks of fudge in the shape of peach signs. Sales of Imagine Whirled Peace benefitted Peace One Day, a non-profit organization that aims to spread peace around the world.

Queen

Another limited edition flavor, Bohemian Raspberry was released in 2006 in honor of Queen, with profits benefitting the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the organization founded by the members of Queen in honor of their late singer Freddie Mercury. The organization provides aid and support to AIDS charities and other efforts around the world. As the name would suggest, the vanilla-based ice cream features a raspberry swirl and fudge brownie chunks.

Phish

One of Ben &amp; Jerry’s most iconic celebrity flavors, Phish Food is a chocolate ice cream with marshmallow, caramel swirls, and fudge pieces shaped like fish. Proceeds from the sale of Phish Food go toward environmental efforts supported by Vermont’s Waterwell Foundation.

Jimmy Fallon

This Ben &amp; Jerry’s flavor honoring ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon is cleverly called The Tonight Dough. (Get it?!) The flavor features a caramel and chocolate ice cream base with chocolate cookie swirls and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough. Proceeds from sales of The Tonight Dough benefit SeriousFun Children’s Network, which provides support to camps around the world for children with serious illnesses.

