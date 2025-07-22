ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Billy Joel Shares Update on Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel continues to steadily recover from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a type of brain disorder. The Piano Man recently appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random, where he says he…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Joel continues to steadily recover from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a type of brain disorder.

The Piano Man recently appeared on Bill Maher's Club Random, where he says he feels good. He noted that because he's dealing with a "brain disorder," Joel said his current health sounds more dire than how he feels.

"It used to be called water on the brain. Now it's called hydrocephalus — normal pressure hydrocephalus," said Joel. "They don't really know what causes it ... I feel fine. My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat."

Joel canceled all upcoming shows in May due to being diagnosed with NPH. A statement announcing the concert cancellations noted, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH "is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It’s often treatable and sometimes even reversible. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of your skull."

In June, Howard Stern shared he had dinner with Joel, who is a close friend. Stern said on his June 3 show, "He's doing fine. He does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, you know, I'm not dying.'"

Stern added, "You know, he wants people to know that. He just, he's gotta deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful."



Billy Joel
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicBilly Joel Stops to Chat With NYC Pedicab Playing His Music During Random Street Run-InLaura Adkins
A split image of Paul McCartney performing during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on the left and Elton John performing with the Boston Pops Orchestra before the NFL opening game on the right.
MusicPaul McCartney and Elton John Join ‘Spinal Tap II’ Cast for Fall 2025Laura Adkins
Joni Mitchell attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 24Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect