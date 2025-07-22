Billy Joel Shares Update on Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel continues to steadily recover from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a type of brain disorder.



The Piano Man recently appeared on Bill Maher's Club Random, where he says he feels good. He noted that because he's dealing with a "brain disorder," Joel said his current health sounds more dire than how he feels.



"It used to be called water on the brain. Now it's called hydrocephalus — normal pressure hydrocephalus," said Joel. "They don't really know what causes it ... I feel fine. My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat."



Joel canceled all upcoming shows in May due to being diagnosed with NPH. A statement announcing the concert cancellations noted, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."



According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH "is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It’s often treatable and sometimes even reversible. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of your skull."



In June, Howard Stern shared he had dinner with Joel, who is a close friend. Stern said on his June 3 show, "He's doing fine. He does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, you know, I'm not dying.'"



Stern added, "You know, he wants people to know that. He just, he's gotta deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful."







