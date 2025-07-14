Richie Sambora Recovering from Hand Surgery After Touch Football Accident

Richie Sambora is currently recovering from hand surgery following an accident while playing touch football. According to People , the former Bon Jovi guitarist underwent emergency surgery months ago after sustaining a fracture in his hand. The surgery required a rebreak in order to properly reset Sambora's hand. Sources told the outlet that Sambora has been working with sports medicine doctors in order to properly rehab his hand for a full recovery. These sources also noted that, " ... Sambora's healing rate is double what is expected for such an injury. Clearly, recovery is going great for Sambora. On July 11, which happened to be his 66th birthday, he shared on Instagram an audio clip with the caption, "I was BORN TO ROCK! - My birthday gift to you."

Sambora has popped up here and there on stage and in the media this year. One notable media appearance happened in April when he appeared on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast. During the appearance, he alluded to being squeezed out of the songwriting process in Bon Jovi just before his 2013 exit from the band.



Sambora explained that after he finished touring in support of his 2012 solo album Aftermath of the Lowdown, he reached out to Jon Bon Jovi to start working on songs for the next Bon Jovi album. To Sambora's surprise, the Bon Jovi frontman had already written a bunch of songs with producer/guitarist John Shanks.



Sambora admits that JBJ writing Bon Jovi songs without him "shook" him, especially considering their long history of writing together. However, he rolled with the situation and gave these new songs a listen, but he wasn't impressed.



" ... It didn't sound like Bon Jovi. It didn't sound like the band, " said Sambora. "It sounded like every song that I didn't want to write."