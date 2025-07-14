ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Richie Sambora Recovering from Hand Surgery After Touch Football Accident

Richie Sambora is currently recovering from hand surgery following an accident while playing touch football. According to People, the former Bon Jovi guitarist underwent emergency surgery months ago after sustaining…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Richie Sambora attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Richie Sambora is currently recovering from hand surgery following an accident while playing touch football.

According to People, the former Bon Jovi guitarist underwent emergency surgery months ago after sustaining a fracture in his hand. The surgery required a rebreak in order to properly reset Sambora's hand.

Sources told the outlet that Sambora has been working with sports medicine doctors in order to properly rehab his hand for a full recovery. These sources also noted that, " ... Sambora's healing rate is double what is expected for such an injury.

Clearly, recovery is going great for Sambora. On July 11, which happened to be his 66th birthday, he shared on Instagram an audio clip with the caption, "I was BORN TO ROCK! - My birthday gift to you."

Richie Sambora Alludes to Being Squeezed Out of Songwriting with Bon Jovi

Sambora has popped up here and there on stage and in the media this year. One notable media appearance happened in April when he appeared on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast. During the appearance, he alluded to being squeezed out of the songwriting process in Bon Jovi just before his 2013 exit from the band.

Sambora explained that after he finished touring in support of his 2012 solo album Aftermath of the Lowdown, he reached out to Jon Bon Jovi to start working on songs for the next Bon Jovi album. To Sambora's surprise, the Bon Jovi frontman had already written a bunch of songs with producer/guitarist John Shanks.

Sambora admits that JBJ writing Bon Jovi songs without him "shook" him, especially considering their long history of writing together. However, he rolled with the situation and gave these new songs a listen, but he wasn't impressed.

" ... It didn't sound like Bon Jovi. It didn't sound like the band, " said Sambora. "It sounded like every song that I didn't want to write."


Richie Sambora
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
"Matchbox 20" performs live in concert at Melbourne Park
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 16Kelly Shearing
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie pose for a photo in the Roosevelt Ave subway station in New York City.
MusicChris Stein Recalls When He and Debbie Harry Attended the 2000 WWE Royal RumbleErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
British pop group The Beatles, from left to right: George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Paul McCartney, John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Ringo Starr, in Sweden.
MusicThe Beatles’ Top 10 Songs That Pushed Boundaries and Reshaped Music HistoryRob Baird
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect