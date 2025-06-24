Cruz Beckham Claps Back at Commenter Mistaking Him for Brother Brooklyn, Who Tried a Lot of Careers in the Past

When your last name is Beckham and your every move is public record, even a casual Instagram post can warrant attention from trolls. Case in point, Cruz Beckham, the youngest son with vocals, vibes, and little patience for being confused with his older brother, Brooklyn.

It all started with a TikTok that Cruz posted to share a video from his performance of his new single, “For Ya Love.” Then one commenter slid in that the younger Beckham used to mock his older brother, who’s basically tried every career.

Cruz Beckham: “Wrong Brother Mate”

In a TikTok post of him singing, one commenter asked Cruz if he was “going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something.” He responded with, “Wrong brother mate.”

Netizens call his reply a “brutal” swipe at Brooklyn’s numerous careers in the last couple of years.

Brooklyn’s Long List of Career

In 2017, Brooklyn tried to make a name for himself as a photographer. He released his book “What I See,” which sold over 25,000 copies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he tried cooking and launched a YouTube show called Cookin’ with Brooklyn. Last year, he released a wine collection in collaboration with a California Napa Valley vineyard. He also dropped his own hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

Earlier this year, he also said he wanted to become a race car driver. He attended training sessions and races around the Miami International Autodrome. Brooklyn told the Daily Mail, “My wife, Nicola, was a little bit worried. And then she saw me in my race outfit, and she was like, "You should do this as a job. You look really good." So, I might be changing careers!”

The eldest Beckham sibling seemingly hints, he’s found what he really wants to do (for now): “I think I've tried a few things and finally found what I absolutely love, I've always been a fan of racing and really enjoyed it. It's what I'm passionate about. And I've given it my all. Put my head down and I'm not listening to anyone. And, yeah, I'm just doing my thing really.”