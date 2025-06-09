Stevie Nicks Teams Up with Haim Sisters for New Music Project

Stevie Nicks will work with Los Angeles rock trio Haim on her first solo album in 14 years, The Ghost Record. "It starts with Danielle's voice — it is just stunning," Nicks shared with GQ. The music star went on: "She's the first part of the puzzle, but then the percussion that Este and Alana wrap around her turns all of their songs into percussive masterpieces. [They are] something that I have never heard before."

Este, Danielle, and Alana, the trio known as Haim, will put out their fourth record, I Quit, on June 20. Their link to Nicks runs deep, and she praises their skills on stage and in the studio. Their first album debuted in 2013.

"They could certainly all have been in Fleetwood Mac," Nicks said. At 77, she sees clear ties between their drum work and Mick Fleetwood's signature beat. Fleetwood Mac formed in the early 1970s, and it's renowned for popular albums like Rumours and hits such as "Rhiannon" and "Dreams."

The stars are staying quiet on the release date for a new song with Haim, but Nicks said magic is in the works: "Some day, when you tumble into this song, you will understand everything I have just told you." She calls the new album autobiographical and candid.

The bond between these artists shone bright when Nicks chose Haim's "Hallelujah" as a way to honor Christine McVie, a bandmate who died in 2022. Nicks wrote the song's words by hand and shared them with fans.