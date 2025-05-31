As you say farewell to the month of May, make sure you crank up the rock to commemorate all the memorable moments this day has given the genre. From hit songs and notable performances to cultural events and milestones, May 31 has been an important day for rock and roll. You came to the right place to get all the interesting facts from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On May 31, these were the breakthrough hits and band milestones making history in the rock and roll world:

1980: The '80s disco-funk group Lipps Inc. was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their song "Funkytown." This was the group's only song to reach the top spot on the chart.

1986: "Invisible Touch" by Genesis debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song climbed to the No. 1 spot on the chart by that summer, making it the group's only hit song.

Cultural Milestones

Some cultural milestones from May 31 that have had a major effect on rock include:

1961: Jimi Hendrix became government property when he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army. However, his military stint was short-lived, as he was discharged in June of the following year despite having signed up for three years of service.

2014: Among the many achievements of Michael Jackson, May 31 was the day he was recognized for being the first artist to have Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 across five consecutive decades. He was able to achieve this in every decade from the '70s to the 2010s, and he did it again in the 2020s, giving him a sixth decade to add to his list.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These memorable performances and recordings by rock artists on May 31 had a big influence on the genre:

1974: Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot made a big stride in his career when his album "Sundown" was certified Gold. The album's title track was a hit single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

1982: Billed as Diz and the Doorman, The Rolling Stones put on a surprise show at the 100 Club in London. They played to a sold-out audience of around 400 people.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With these changes and challenges in rock and roll from May 31, the industry became stronger and better than ever:

1993: Bon Jovi welcomed his first and only daughter into the world, Stephanie Rose. He and his wife, Dorothea, have a total of four children together but only one daughter.

2005: The Salvation Army-run orphanage Strawberry Field that was immortalized in the famous Beatles' song closed its doors forever. Today, the site is a museum focused mainly on John Lennon and still run by the Salvation Army.