This Day in Rock History: May 16

May 16 has played a key part in shaping the iconic sounds of this popular music genre. Whether you prefer jamming out to heavy metal or soft rock, this day has seen hit songs, notable albums, and cultural milestones that have heavily influenced the industry. Check out the May 16 facts from this day in rock history to test your knowledge of your favorite music genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These May 16 breakthrough hits and milestones from the '80s shaped rock history:

1981: Kim Carnes' song "Bette Davis Eyes," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The song stayed on top for nine weeks and earned GRAMMYs for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Kim Carnes' song "Bette Davis Eyes," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The song stayed on top for nine weeks and earned GRAMMYs for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. 1987: U2 released their song "With Or Without You." This was the group's first No. 1 hit in the U.S., sitting at the top of the Billboard chart for three weeks.

Cultural Milestones

Many cultural milestones that made waves in the rock and roll community took place on May 16, including:

1987: David Crosby and his longtime girlfriend, Jan Dance, were married at the Hollywood Church of Religious Science in California. They remained married until he died in 2023.

David Crosby and his longtime girlfriend, Jan Dance, were married at the Hollywood Church of Religious Science in California. They remained married until he died in 2023. 2003: The post office in Frank Sinatra's hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey, was officially renamed in his honor. Nancy Sinatra, the musician's daughter, attended the dedication ceremony to represent the family.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The impact that these May 16 recordings and performances had on rock music can still be felt today:

1975: In Detroit, Michigan, KISS performed a sold-out show at the Cobo Hall. The performance was one of five recordings for their Alive! album, which was comprised of only live recordings.

In Detroit, Michigan, KISS performed a sold-out show at the Cobo Hall. The performance was one of five recordings for their Alive! album, which was comprised of only live recordings. 1983: Michael Jackson did the moonwalk for the first time on television while performing "Billie Jean" on an NBC-TV special called Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever. The move became a trademark for the iconic star.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music overcame these significant changes and challenges on May 16:

1969: The bassist for Jefferson Airplane, Jack Casady, was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana, and charged with possession of marijuana. At his trial, he got a 2.5-year suspended sentence.

The bassist for Jefferson Airplane, Jack Casady, was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana, and charged with possession of marijuana. At his trial, he got a 2.5-year suspended sentence. 2000: After using the "Love Symbol" for years, the artist formerly known as "Prince" began officially using the name Prince again. He had changed his name due to what he felt was exploitation by Warner Bros., which owned his contract.