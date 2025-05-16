Stevie Nicks Opens Up About Deeply Personal New Album Focusing on Past Loves

Stevie Nicks recently announced she is getting ready to release a new solo album, which Nicks describes as her most personal and straightforward album yet and drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift's confessional songwriting style. While Nicks is known for her poetic vagueness in her previous music, she says that she's ready to take on the past.

Stevie Nicks shared that the songs are "real stories where I'm not pulling any punches, for probably the first time in my life. They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they're about. They're real stories."

Sources close to Nicks say the new material delves into several of her high-profile past relationships, including longtime creative and romantic partner Lindsey Buckingham. "Lindsey knows Stevie's going to let him have it again, all these years later," warned an insider. "She can hold a grudge with the best of them."

The former bandmates' turbulent dynamic has long fueled some of Fleetwood Mac's most memorable work, including Nicks' classics "Dreams" and "Silver Springs." According to the insider, Buckingham is bracing for another round of pointed lyrics from Nicks, who continues to feel unresolved tension from their shared history.

Also expected to be addressed in the album is Nicks' painful breakup with Eagles frontman Don Henley. "I think Stevie really believed Don would marry her, and when he moved on after getting her pregnant, she was incredibly hurt," said the insider. "But I bet he's going to feel that pain once he hears her new album."

The record is reportedly inspired by her intense three-year relationship with Joe Walsh, which ended because of the couple's substance use issues. Nicks has previously called Walsh the "great love" of her life, and she has spoken candidly about how heartbreaking it was when their relationship ended.