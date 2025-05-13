Someone Actually Paid $12K to be Gene Simmons’ Roadie for a Day

Gene Simmons made headlines when he offered up "The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience," where someone would pay $12,495 to be his roadie/personal assistant for the day. Believe it or not, someone actually forked over the money for the experience during a stop on Simmons' current solo tour. Not only that, but the entire experience was rather heartwarming and was chronicled by The New York Times.



Dwayne Rosado purchased the pricey experience for Simmons' tour stop at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, N.J. The experience allowed the purchaser to bring one guest, so Dwayne brought his son, Zach, as his present for his 13th birthday.



Dwayne told The New York Times that he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis over a year ago, and the diagnosis has led him to embrace living life to the fullest. He said, "You only live once, and I want to experience life. I'm not going to die with a lot of money. I'm going to die happy."



The whole profile from The New York Times is worth a read, and it seems as though Simmons was really touched by the fact that a father and son took part in this very unique experience. After having a lengthy meal with Simmons, attending soundcheck, and helping with setting up the show, Simmons introduced the pair on stage. When Simmons asked Zach what he thought of his dad, he said on stage, "The best dad ever!"



Simmons told The New York Times, "My father wasn’t there when I was growing up, so I’ll tell you, it means the world to me to see a good father who stays with his family and makes sure his kids are raised right ... The most memorable thing for me tonight is to have a son publicly express his love for his father. That doesn’t come in a can in a supermarket."



Regardless of how you feel about "The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience," it's hard not to be moved by this story.