Sammy Hagar Livestreaming Upcoming Vegas Residency Show

Sammy Hagar is bringing his Las Vegas residency to fans all over the world.



His May 16 show from Dolby Live at Park MGM will be available to livestream via Veeps.com. Tickets for the livestream are $19.99, and the show will be available to rewatch for three days following the livestream.

While it's unknown if there will be any special guests, Hagar did kick off his Vegas residency on April 30 with a surprise appearance from pop star Kesha.



Kesha joined Hagar and his backing band, The Circle, during a performance of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," which featured bassist Michael Anthony on lead vocals.



Hagar shared a clip from the performance on Instagram along with the caption, "This wild young pop star knows how to rock."

In a separate Instagram post, Hagar and Kesha embrace, and the Red Rocker says, "[My wife] Kari even lets me love this girl!" Kari is then heard off-camera saying, "But you can't look at her naked pictures!" Kesha says, with a laugh, "Sorry! I'm going to block you on Instagram!"



Hagar captioned the video, "Kesha not only came to hang but jumped on stage opening night for a little hey hey hey chant and teach me a couple new freedom dance moves. PS and no worries. I've already blocked myself from your Instagram. You're the best."