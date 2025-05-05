ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sammy Hagar Livestreaming Upcoming Vegas Residency Show

Sammy Hagar is bringing his Las Vegas residency to fans all over the world. His May 16 show from Dolby Live at Park MGM will be available to livestream via…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sammy Hagar performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Sammy Hagar is bringing his Las Vegas residency to fans all over the world.

His May 16 show from Dolby Live at Park MGM will be available to livestream via Veeps.com. Tickets for the livestream are $19.99, and the show will be available to rewatch for three days following the livestream.

While it's unknown if there will be any special guests, Hagar did kick off his Vegas residency on April 30 with a surprise appearance from pop star Kesha.

Kesha joined Hagar and his backing band, The Circle, during a performance of the Van Halen classic "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," which featured bassist Michael Anthony on lead vocals.

Hagar shared a clip from the performance on Instagram along with the caption, "This wild young pop star knows how to rock."

In a separate Instagram post, Hagar and Kesha embrace, and the Red Rocker says, "[My wife] Kari even lets me love this girl!" Kari is then heard off-camera saying, "But you can't look at her naked pictures!" Kesha says, with a laugh, "Sorry! I'm going to block you on Instagram!"

Hagar captioned the video, "Kesha not only came to hang but jumped on stage opening night for a little hey hey hey chant and teach me a couple new freedom dance moves. PS and no worries. I've already blocked myself from your Instagram. You're the best."



Sammy Hagar
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterEditor
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Bob Seger: 10 Statistics that Might Surprise You
MusicBob Seger: 10 Statistics that Might Surprise YouErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: May 6
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 6Sarah Bloomfield
Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Returns with Green Day, Hozier as 2025 Headliners
MusicEddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Returns with Green Day, Hozier as 2025 Headliners
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect