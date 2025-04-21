Pope Francis Dies at 88

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88. His passing was confirmed in a brief statement from the Vatican, which said, "Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta." Per his released death certificate , Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli wrote that Francis died from a stroke and irreversible heart failure. Prior to his death, the pope had fallen into a coma.

Francis died shortly after he delivered a blessing to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, who had gathered for Easter Mass. Lingering respiratory issues prevented him from reading his full Easter address, which was instead read by Archbishop Diego Ravelli.



In his final Easter address, Francis called "to renew our hope that peace is possible" and called for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Israel and Palestine. He also called for peace in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Ukraine.



"There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others ... May the principle of humanity never fail to be the hallmark of our daily actions. In the face of the cruelty of conflicts that involve defenseless civilians and attack schools, hospitals and humanitarian workers, we cannot allow ourselves to forget that it is not targets that are struck, but persons, each possessed of a soul and human dignity," said Francis.



Francis' full Easter address can be read here.