Christie Brinkley on How She Fell For Billy Joel

Christie Brinkley opens up about falling in love with Billy Joel in her new memoir, Uptown Girl.



In an excerpt published by People, Brinkley recalls meeting Joel in St. Barts in 1983 in, of all places, a motel dive bar. Joel was very sunburned, with Brinkley describing his skin as "the same color as cranberries and unctuous with oil, which he’d undoubtedly slathered on to soothe the burn."



The supermodel admits she didn't even know if his name was Billy Joel or Billy Joe. Regardless of the name flub, the two hit it off and soon began dating. Brinkley said Joel was very romantic and noted, " ... He did all the old-fashioned things, the flowers, the notes and the poems and the songs. He was going into the recording studio and he was writing all these songs and saying ‘This one’s for you.’ How could I not fall in love with him?"



She added, "When I heard him sing on stage. I found myself undeniably attached to this physically hot and charismatic man."



Brinkley and Joel married in March of 1985 and welcomed their only child, Alexa Ray Joel, that December. Sadly, the couple divorced in 1994, but Brinkley notes, "To be clear, I never wanted to end things with Billy. But his drinking was bigger than the both of us."



Joel did two stints in rehab in the 2000s to address his drinking and eventually learned how to drink in moderation. However, in a March 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he revealed he stopped drinking "a couple of years ago." Why? Joel explained, "I just got to a point where I’d had enough. I didn’t enjoy being completely inebriated, and it probably created more problems in my life than I needed."