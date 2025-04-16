This Day in Rock History: April 16

The music releases and cultural milestones of April 16 have shaped the face of rock today. Key recordings, performances, and significant industry changes are why this date will go down in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On April 16, some of the best-known names in rock made their mark on music:

1964: The Rolling Stones released their self-titled debut album in the United Kingdom a month before its U.S. release.

Cultural Milestones

Rock music was never the same after the following cultural milestones, which all occurred on April 16:

1964: The Beatles filmed the chase scenes for their movie A Hard Day's Night and recorded the title track at Abbey Road Studios.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the best rock songs and albums of all time entered the world on April 16:

1971: The Rolling Stones released “Brown Sugar” in the United Kingdom. It was the lead single from their massive Sticky Fingers album and their first release under their Rolling Stones Records label.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many of the rock industry's most important changes and challenges also unfolded on April 16:

1969: Elektra Records dropped Detroit band MC5 in response to the group's protest against Michigan department store Hudson's refusal to sell its albums.

