Must-Visit Breweries in Georgia Getting Attention

Who doesn't love visiting a popular Georgia brewery? Not only do you get to enjoy some bubbly brews, but you will also likely run into some local folks you know and love. There's something special about a local brewery where all the cool cats hang. A few such breweries in the state are getting some attention.

Awesome Breweries in Georgia

The food and drink experts at Love Food have a new feature out about the best breweries in the country, and one spot in the state made the cut. That's Scofflaw Brewing Company at 1738 MacArthur Blvd NW in Atlanta. "Within one year of its opening in 2016, Scofflaw Brewing Company tripled its fermentation capacity, making it one of the fastest growing breweries in the USA, they note. "It's known for its Basement IPA, a juicy pale ale packed with floral citra hops."

Business Insider also has a new tally of the best breweries in the county, and one is Variant Brewing at 66 Norcross Street in Roswell. They made their tally based on Yelp reviews, so in theory, this is the most popular brewery in the state, judging by Yelp voters.

For a great one close to Augusta, try the Savannah River Brewing Co. at 813 5th Street in Augusta, an award-winning brewery offering craft beers, a brewery and a taproom. It's a popular spot, as I'm sure you know.

So, how far back do local breweries date? According to the Economic History Association, the history of brewing goes back to 1650 to 1800. "Brewing in America dates to the first communities established by English and Dutch settlers in the early to mid seventeenth century, they state, adding, "Dutch immigrants quickly recognized that the climate and terrain of present-day New York were particularly well suited to brewing beer and growing malt and hops, two of beer’s essential ingredients."

The trend was a popular one, and the Economic History Association notes that, "A 1660 map of New Amsterdam details twenty-six breweries and taverns, a clear indication that producing and selling beer were popular and profitable trades in the American colonies (Baron, Chapter Three)."