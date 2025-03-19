Georgia BBQ Spot Honored for Delicious Eats

Summer is the prime time to enjoy a juicy, flavorful barbecue delight, and that’s especially true in Georgia. Well, any season is really perfect to enjoy good barbecue, but the dish is often most associated with summer. I actually recall a neighbor grilling BBQ outside in the cold over the winter, during one of our most chilly days, which was funny. But, at least it brought the tantalizing smells of barbecue to the streets in the middle of a chilly winter. Now, one Georgia barbecue spot has been named one of the best in the country, and it’s a delicious one.

Best BBQ in America, Including Georgia

The experts and barbecue lovers at Food and Wine have unveiled a roster of the best BBQ places in the country, with one for each state. “Barbecue belongs to all of us, it can crop up anywhere, and the cast of characters responsible for this is more diverse than ever,” Food and Wine states in the feature, adding, “We celebrate the very best brisket and whole hog wherever we find them, but this list also has a great deal of affection for the pre-existing culture in so many of the other states.”

For Georgia, their pick is Heirloom Market BBQ. As they describe, “When Texas-born Cody Taylor and 1980s K-pop teen idol Jiyeon Lee opened Heirloom Market BBQ a decade ago, the plan was to delve into their wildly different backgrounds to create something Atlanta couldn’t help but fall in love with. Early on, the couple essentially stumbled into creating their Spicy Korean Pork Sandwich, initially made with leftovers, that became one of the city’s most iconic sandwiches.” They love the pork here. It’s located at 2243 Akers Mill Road SE, Atlanta.

So, we all know what barbecue tastes like, but what actually is barbecue, as in, the official meaning? “Barbecue is meat cooked over live fire and smoke, low and slow,” states The Low and Slow Barbecue Show, adding that one “can add sauce or not. You can chop it, pull it, slice it, or pick it.”

Girls Can Grill adds that, “Barbecuing is more slow and low. It’s when you’re cooking at temperatures around 225 to 275 degrees.” So, that’s what really sets barbecue apart from other ways of enjoying cooked meat. You can actually barbecue veggies, too. I know this, because I’m a vegetarian, and barbecued veggies are simply delicious.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.