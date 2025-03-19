Elton John & Brandi Carlile Booked for ‘SNL,’ CBS Special

Elton John and Brandi Carlile have a lot going on in the lead-up to the release of their joint album, Who Believes In Angels?



First, the pair will serve as the musical guest for the April 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, which will feature Jack Black as host.

next three shows! pic.twitter.com/yPMS9Xy6Tn — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 19, 2025

Then, John and Carlile’s March 26 concert at London’s Palladium Theater will be filmed for an upcoming CBS Special. Per a press release from the network, the special is titled An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Details on Elton John & Brandi Carlile’s New Album

Who Believes In Angels? was announced last month and is set for release on April 4. The album is available for pre-order in a variety of formats at Sir Elton’s official store.



John said in a statement about the album, “This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward.”



He continued, “‘Who Believes In Angels?’ feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2.”

