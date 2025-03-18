What is Bigorexia? How This Mental Health Disorder is Affecting Boys and Young Men

In recent years, the focus on mental health has increased—and rightfully so. As we become more aware of the struggles and pressures many people face, and as the stigma surrounding mental health care continues to lessen, greater awareness of the various ways mental health disorders can manifest helps us better understand and address them.

One such disorder that’s recently gaining attention is bigorexia, which particularly affects young boys and men. While we might be more familiar with anorexia, bigorexia is a condition that’s often overlooked but just as concerning.

What is Bigorexia?

Kara Becker, a certified eating disorder therapist and national director of eating disorder programs at Newport Healthcare, explained to HuffPost, “Bigorexia is a psychological condition and type of body dysmorphic disorder which involves a distorted self-image that focuses specifically on muscle size and physical appearance.”

Also known as muscle dysmorphia, people with bigorexia see themselves as small or underdeveloped, even when they already have large, toned muscles. It’s the opposite of anorexia, where individuals perceive themselves as overweight or obese, even if they are dangerously overweight.

This mental disorder often involves an intense drive to gain muscle. Per Amy Gooding, a clinical psychologist at Eating Recovery Center, “This belief and subsequent preoccupation can lead to unhealthy behaviors, including obsessive exercise, and may lead to changing one’s eating to be as lean as possible.”

According to the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, those who are suffering from Bigorexia often:

Workout and exercise compulsively and excessively and are obsessed with building muscles

Diet and limit the intake of calories and certain food

Consume protein in large amounts

Have a problematic relationship with exercise and food

How Does Bigorexia Affect Boys and Young Men?

Studies confirm that muscle dysmorphia is more common in boys, men, college students, and male weightlifters, according to the National Eating Disorders Association. Some people with this disorder also use anabolic steroids or other appearance-enhancing drugs to look more muscular. However, prolonged intake of these drugs can lead to kidney problems, liver damage and heart disease.

Those suffering from muscle dysmorphia are also at risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide.

Jason Nagata, MD of the UCSF Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine, said (via University of California San Francisco) “Some eating disorders can be challenging to diagnose. Unlike anorexia nervosa, which may be easily identified by parents or pediatricians, disordered eating to increase bulk may masquerade as healthy habits, and because of this, it tends to go unnoticed.”

What Can Be Done to Help?

Bigorexia is a complex mental health issue that requires a multifaceted approach to treatment. Mental health professionals (and even training coaches in the case of athletes or bodybuilders suffering from bigorexia) play a key role. According to Aster Springs, an eating disorder treatment center in Virginia, evidence-based treatments such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Nutrition Therapy among others can help treat muscle dysmorphia.