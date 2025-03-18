Will Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Join ‘Avengers: Doomsday?’

After Robert Downey Jr. revealed his return to the MCU—this time as Dr. Doom instead of Iron Man—Marvel actors have been bombarded with questions about their potential returns. Paul Rudd was no exception. So, the big question is: will there be room for the tiniest Avenger in Avengers: Doomsday?

Is Paul Rudd Part of the Avengers: Doomsday?

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are also returning to the MCU to helm Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Alongside them, Downey Jr. is also making a comeback. Joe said in an interview with Omelete (via Screen Rant), “That was Kevin [Feige, President of Marvel Studios], and interesting enough about that was, that conversation was had a while ago. And then Robert tried to talk us into doing it, and we said ‘no,’ weirdly because we said we wouldn’t come back.”

Since Dr. Doom is a formidable villain, we need all the help we can get to defeat him and with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord confirmed to be part of Doomsday. Surely, there is a place for Ant-Man.

During the promotion of his latest movie, Death of a Unicorn, Rudd was asked if he would once again don his superhero costume. He said, “As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I’m at, and that’s all I can say. I don’t really know how to play these things,” per Collider.

Since production for the latest Avengers movie is set to take place in London, Rudd was asked if he’ll be heading there soon. He coyly responded, “Isn’t everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?

Aside from Downey, Cumberbatch, and Pratt, the casts of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four were also confirmed to appear. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.