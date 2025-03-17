Journey Cuts Concert Short Due to Fire Underneath the Stage

Journey had quite the scare during their March 14 show at the Houston Rodeo, which was cut short due to an electrical fire underneath the stage.

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo shared on his Facebook, “Hey, Houston! An act of God tonight! Fire broke out underneath the stage—right under my drum riser. I was literally on fire for 4 ½ songs, all the power cables melted, and the show was a BUST!

Castronovo concluded, “That doesn’t mean we won’t be back soon, because we love you all—and WE WILL RETURN! #dontstopbelievin God bless you all!”

The Houston Chronicle noted that the packed crowd of nearly 72,000 had to evacuate the venue after the band was forced to stop their show in the middle of “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Fortunately, there were no reported injuries from the fire or the venue evacuation.



Journey guitarist Neal Schon wrote, in part, in his own social media post about the show, ” … Thank you, Houston, for singing ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ before we were rushed off the stage because of an electrical fire and were not able to return. I felt terrible for our fans and offered to play tonight and make it up to y’all but they were not able to make it happen, so until next time.”

