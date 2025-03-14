Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: March 14-March 16

Join in on a weekend of vibrant celebrations and unique experiences at FoodeesFest and other local events in Augusta this weekend. Whether exploring the Full Moon Hike at Phinizy Swamp or shopping for fresh produce at The Augusta Market, this weekend highlights the best of the city’s food, culture, and entertainment scene.

FoodeesFest: Food and Cultural Festival

When: Friday, March 14, 2025, from 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Reynolds Street and The Freedom Bridge, Fifth Street, Augusta

Cost: Free general admission

The FoodeesFest is a vibrant celebration of culinary diversity and artistic expression. The festival, featuring over 70 food trucks offering gourmet dishes and sweet treats and over 100 artisans, crafters, and makers, offers a unique opportunity to explore different cultures through food and crafts. It’s a family-friendly event with a lively community atmosphere, showcasing handmade jewelry, art, and crafts. With something for everyone, this festival plays a vital role in supporting the local economy while fostering cultural exchange and celebrating the richness of global cuisine.

Full Moon Hike at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park

When: Friday, March 14, 2025, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Where: Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, 1858 Lock and Dam Road, Augusta

Cost: $10.59 per person

The Swamp comes alive under the glow of a “Worm” moon. Join us for a guided, leisurely Full Moon Hike through the Phinizy Swamp Nature Park trails, where children and adults can enjoy the serene beauty of the evening. Arrive early to relax by the campfire, roast marshmallows, and enjoy s’more kits or a hotdog/hamburger plate. You can choose between a shorter, kid-friendly hike or the full “Worm” moon hike, offering a chance to experience the park’s transformation at sunset. Tickets are limited, and registration is required, so don’t miss out on this unique night adventure.

The Augusta Market

When: Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (recurring Saturdays through Nov. 15, 2025)

Where: The Augusta Market, 15 Eighth St., Augusta

Cost: Free admission; other costs vary with purchases

The Augusta Market provides an inviting and enjoyable space for local farmers, growers, and artisans to showcase their goods along the scenic Savannah River. Every morning at 8 a.m., the Triple 8 Run offers 3-mile and 8-mile routes, starting and ending at the Fountain. After the run, participants often relax at the Market, a lively weekly destination for residents and visitors, offering fresh produce, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Other Events

The following events in Augusta offer a range of entertainment, from live music performances to festive celebrations. Whether you’re a fan of country music, pop tributes, or bar crawls, there’s something to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives : Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta

Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta LUCKY’S St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl : Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 4 p.m. to midnight, with check-in at Dirty Boots Augusta, 917 Broad St., Augusta

Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 4 p.m. to midnight, with check-in at Dirty Boots Augusta, 917 Broad St., Augusta Almost ABBA: Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta

