‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed for Season 4, Jason Sudeikis to Return

Come on, Richmond (and Apple TV+)! It’s official: Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season, which will see Jason Sudeikis reprising the titular role.

In a statement, Sudeikis said about the upcoming season, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

In addition to returning as everyone’s favorite uplifting, mustachioed coach, Sudeikis will also serve as an executive producer. Little else is known about the rest of the cast and the plot for the fourth season, but Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) are both returning in executive producer roles, with Goldstein also serving as a writer.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement, “‘Ted Lasso’ has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief. Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Famously, Ted Lasso was created to only last for three seasons. However, rumors of the series continuing have seemingly lingered ever since the season three finale dropped on Apple TV+ on May 31, 2023.

In August 2024, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. Television had picked up the contract options for three key actors from the series: Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

At that time, the reported next steps were to reach out to other cast members, whose contract options had since expired. They included Sudeikis, Hunt, Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Phil Dunster (Jamie Tart).





