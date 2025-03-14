Gemma Chan Hopes for ‘Eternals 2’

Let’s be honest: You might have forgotten there even is a Marvel movie starring Crazy Rich Asians’ Gemma Chan. Eternals wasn’t exactly like the Avengers: Age of Ultron, the only Avengers movie that did not reach $2 billion in profit, but earned $402.1 million against a $236.2 million budget. Eternals, however, is one of the lowest-grossing MCU movies.

Critics? They weren’t kind. Audiences? Well, they were polite and gave the movie an approval rating of 47% on Rotten Tomatoes. With this percentage, it’s no wonder Marvel Studio honchos are not clamoring to work on a sequel. Yet, Gemma Chan, the actress behind the character Sersi, still hopes for a sequel.

Gemma Chan: “There’s More Story to Tell”

In an interview with Comicbook.com while promoting her upcoming film, The Actor, Chan said when asked about the possibility of a sequel, “You never know. We’re often the last people to find out. I don’t know, I’m keeping the faith. I feel like there’s unfinished business there, and there’s more story to tell, but we’ll see.”

Eternals is a 2021 MCU film with an ensemble cast. Aside from Chan, the movie also stars Game of Thrones‘ Richard Madden and Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan (before his Sabrina Carpenter-era), Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The film follows a group of immortal beings called the Eternals, who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. They have their own conflicts and have chosen to live separate lives—until they are forced to reunite to face an imminent threat.

The movie ends with the arrival of Arishem, a Celestial who created the Eternals and is about to pass judgment on humanity. It’s understandable why Chan said, “There’s more story to tell,” given that the movie ended on a cliffhanger. (Plus, spoiler alert: It would be a shame if we don’t see more of Harry Styles’ character, Eros, who appeared in the Eternals mid-credits scene.)

However, in an interview last year with Inverse, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that they have “no immediate plans for Eternals 2.” He added, “There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean,” referencing the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World.

That said, we’re still holding on to hope that the Eternals cast will get the chance to revisit their characters—if not in a sequel, then in other MCU movies.