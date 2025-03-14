How Close is Millie Bobby Brown to Her Rocker Father-In-Law Jon Bon Jovi?

When Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May 2024, many fans were intrigued by how the Stranger Things actress connected with her in-laws, particularly with her father-in-law, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. As one of the most iconic rock stars of all time, Bon Jovi is known for his legendary career with his band. But what’s it like for Millie, a star in her own right, to have him as her father-in-law?

Millie Bobby Brown Enjoys the Perks of Having Bon Jovi as an In-Law

In an interview with the SmartLess podcast (via US Magazine), Brown said of the “Wanted Dead or Alive” singer, “When I need him, he is very much there for me in the best ways, always making sure I’m OK. If there’s anything that’s ever going on, I’m always like, ‘Can you help me out in this situation?’ And he’s so informative. His wisdom is ridiculous.”

The rocker also defended the young couple’s decision to wed early. According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I don’t know if age matters if you find the right partner, and you grow together. My advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all,” adding that “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

In an interview with E! News in April 2024, Bon Jovi also said of his son’s then-fiancée, “She’s fabulous. She’s really wonderful, and her and Jake are a great couple.”

Millie Wants a Big Family with Jake

Jon Bon Jovi might soon be sharing his wisdom with a little Millie or a little Jake, as the young couple has already been discussing starting a family. Millie said in the podcast (via USA Today), “Jake knows how important it is to me [to have children]. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me, personally. It’s a huge thing.”

The Enola Holmes actress added, “Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing, and my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s The Electric State is now streaming on Netflix.