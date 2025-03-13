‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink Joins Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’

This is the pop culture “crossover” that was not on our Bingo cards this year! Big news for Stranger Things and Spider-Man fans alike: Sadie Sink of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things has officially joined the cast of Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland. After saying goodbye to her character Max Mayfield with filming for Stranger Things Season 5 officially wrapped, Sink is ready to try on new things, and she’s going big—with a role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4.

A New Chapter for Sadie Sink

Joining the Spider-Man franchise and the MCU marks an exciting (not to mention lucrative) chapter in Sadie Sink’s career. Deadline reported that Sink is the first major new addition to the film, though her exact role remains under wraps. A popular theory circulating among fans is that she could be taking on the mantle of Jean Grey, a role famously portrayed by Famke Janssen in seven X-Men films from 2000 to 2019 (talk about dedication!). Another possibility is that she could follow in Sophie Turner’s footsteps, who also portrayed Jean Grey while still playing the iconic Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Still, fans aren’t ruling out the possibility that Sink might be playing a Spider-Man character. Some have speculated she could take on the role of a redheaded Gwen Stacy, or even portray Felicia Hardy, aka the thief Black Cat. However, according to Collider, Sink is seen as a perfect fit for the role of Angelica Jones, also known as Firestar, a character who, like Sink, is a redhead.

Who is Firestar?

Fans of the webbed superhero who are more familiar with his story from the movies might not be familiar with Firestar. In Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man films, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson is the sole love interest. But when Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man swung onto the scene, we were introduced to Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, who, in the comics, is actually Peter Parker’s girlfriend before MJ.

Firestar’s origin story is closely tied to Spider-Man, which makes Collider’s theory plausible. As a superhero, she has the ability to generate and manipulate microwave radiation, granting her powers to fly and create heat and flames. At times, Firestar is also one of Peter Parker’s love interests (what a shocker), although their relationship isn’t exclusive—often leading to a love triangle with another superhero, Iceman. (He might be the better match since he can “cool off” Firestar’s fiery temperament!).

What Sadie Sink’s Joining Spider-Man 4 Might Mean to the Franchise

Sink joining Holland’s Spider-Man 4 could mean a lot of things. It might be the introduction of her character, potentially setting the stage for her own movies or TV shows in the future. Alternatively, it could signal a shift in the storyline, possibly marking the end of Zendaya’s MJ. With the conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where everyone forgets that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, the addition of Sadie Sink’s character might be the new beginning for Peter Parker.

Spider-Man 4 will be in theaters on July 17, 2026.