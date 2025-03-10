2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote: Current Standings

About a month into the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote, and there is a clear leader in fan bases turning out with their support.

That fan base, unsurprisingly, belongs to Phish, who have amassed a nearly 70,000 vote lead on Billy Idol, who is currently in second place. As of publishing, the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote has received over 1.28 million total votes, and the current standings are as follows:

1. Phish: 193,115

2. Billy Idol: 123,489

3. Bad Company: 120,981

4. Soundgarden: 116,348

5. Cyndi Lauper: 110,277

6. Joe Cocker: 105,768

7. Chubby Checker: 94,347

8. The Black Crowes: 82,157

9. Mariah Carey: 78,620

10. Joy Division + New Order: 62,926

11. Outkast: 60,355

12. The White Stripes: 59,628

13. Oasis: 56,921

14. Maná: 22,107

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote will run until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.



As previously reported, the 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.



Of this year’s 14 nominees, eight of them are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights