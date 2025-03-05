This Day in Rock History: March 5

Did you know that March 5, 2002, was the day MTV launched The Osbournes? The show chronicled the lives of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and two of their children, Kelly and Jack. A major success, the show helped fuel the reality TV craze that would ensue throughout the early 2000s. Would you like to know more about what happened on this day in rock music history?

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You might not be listening to your favorite rock songs today if artists hadn’t had these breakthrough hits and milestones on March 5:

Michael Jackson’s song “Billie Jean” hit No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart, where it stayed for seven weeks. This was the star’s biggest solo hit, and Jackson was also at No. 1 on the album chart with “Thriller” at the same time. 2007: The Library of Congress selected the Rolling Stones “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” to be added to the National Recordings Registry. Paul Simons’ Graceland album also got added.

Cultural Milestones

Over the years, rock music has gone through several cultural milestones on March 5, and here are two of the most important:

John Frusciante, who is both a solo artist and on-and-off guitar player for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was born on March 5. As well as having several hit songs in the U.K., Frusciante featured on the Red Hot Chili Peppers album By the Way, which was No. 1 in the U.K. in 2002. 2023: Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died at the age of 71. He was at his home in Milton, Georgia, at the time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 5 has seen notable rock artist recordings and performances that influenced the rock music that followed:

The Beatles finished recording their third single, “From Me to You,” at EMI Studios in London. In the U.S., the Beatles released this track as the B-side, with “Please Please Me” on the A-side. 1971: Led Zeppelin debuted their famous song “Stairway to Heaven” as they kicked off their Thank You tour at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Ireland. The band’s spring tour of the U.K. and Ireland included stops at smaller venues and clubs, allowing them to show appreciation to the fans who helped them get started.

Rock music has been through its share of ups and downs, and March 5 has seen several events that have influenced the genre. As you’re rocking out today, remember these moments and their part in shaping your favorite music.